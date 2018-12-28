Saints rule three offensive linemen out for Sunday

Getty Images

There’s a reason the Saints are starting Teddy Bridgewater and not Drew Brees.

Nothing against Bridgewater, who is having as much fun as anyone in the NFL this season, but his protection isn’t going to be starting caliber this week against the Panthers.

The Saints ruled out three offensive linemen, including left tackle Terron Armstead, replacement Jermond Bushrod, and guard Larry Warford.

The Saints have been mixing and matching up front with good results, but they have been stretched thin up front in recent weeks. They have versatile parts such as Andrus Peat who can play multiple spots, which Bridgewater is counting on.

Those linemen are the only three Saints with injury desginations, as right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) was removed from the report after going through practice all week on a limited basis.