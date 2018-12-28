Sean Lee expects to get at least 20 snaps: I need to play

Getty Images

The Cowboys list Sean Lee as questionable for Sunday, but the weakside linebacker expects to play . . . and play 20 or so snaps. He needs the work after playing only seven over the past seven weeks.

“That’s the plan this week, to really get out there and get going,” Lee said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Hopefully, I can build off this game and move into the playoffs and feel really good about it.”

Two separate hamstring injuries have kept Lee out nine games this season. He has played on 98 snaps — 20.8 percent of the team’s defensive snaps — and made 35 tackles.

“Obviously, I have not played a lot of football, and I need to get in there and play and get some snaps under my belt,” Lee said. “I do need snaps.”

The Cowboys have not missed Lee this season, as they have in past seasons, after drafting Leighton Vander Esch in the first round. Vander Esch’s production could make Lee a salary-cap casualty after the season.

The Cowboys can save $7 million by cutting Lee during the offseason, and Lee would count only $3.075 million in dead money.