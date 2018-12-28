Sean McDermott: Kyle Williams retirement “worst Chirstmas present” you could get

Getty Images

Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams announced on Friday that he will be retiring after Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and head coach Sean McDermott said later in the day that Williams let him know his plans on Monday.

That was Christmas Eve and McDermott said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com, that the news “was the worst Christmas present a man could get.” McDermott was able to step beyond that to recognize what Williams has meant to the organization.

“Kyle Williams truly is a class act,” McDermott said. “He bleeds red, white and blue and I’m extremely proud of everything he’s accomplished.”

McDermott also said that he thinks Williams could continue playing at a high level, but respects that the longtime staple of the Buffalo defense is “putting his family first” by choosing to walk away at this point. Williams’ announcement made several references to his family, which includes his wife Jill and their five children, and the impact living in Buffalo has had on them.

Williams was named to one All-Pro team and five Pro Bowls over his time in Buffalo.