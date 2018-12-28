Steelers sign Matt McCrane, put Chris Boswell on IR

The Steelers stuck with kicker Chris Boswell through 15 games, but he won’t be kicking against the Bengals on Sunday.

The team announced on Friday morning that they have signed Matt McCrane and placed Boswell on injured reserve.

There’s no mention of the medical condition that led the Steelers to make that move with Boswell in the announcement. He has not appeared on the injury report this week or at any other point this month.

McCrane has spent time with the Raiders and Cardinals this season. He made 5-of-9 field goals and 5-of-5 extra points in three games with the Raiders and went 3-of-3 on extra points in his lone appearance for Arizona.

Boswell missed two field goals in a 24-21 loss to the Raiders in Week 14 and the team looked at other options for the next week before opting to stand pat. He was 13-of-20 on field goals and 43-of-48 on extra points overall.

Boswell signed a four-year extension with the Steelers this offseason and going on injured reserve rather than getting released keeps the door open for a return to the team next season.

