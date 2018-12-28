Teddy Bridgewater will start for Saints on Sunday

Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater will be in the starting lineup for the Saints on Sunday.

Saints head coach Sean Payton made the announcement on Friday afternoon that Bridgewater will lead the offense against the Panthers in the final regular season game of the year. The Saints have already clinched the top seed in the NFL playoffs.

Bridgewater last started a game at quarterback in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after the 2015 season and drove the Vikings into position for a game-winning field goal try. Blair Walsh missed that kick, however, and Bridgewater’s career went off track.

Bridgewater suffered a severe knee injury the next summer and missed an entire season before returning as a backup to Case Keenum in 2017. He made one relief appearance last season, signed with the Jets as a free agent and landed in New Orleans in a trade before the start of the regular season. He’s made four appearances and thrown one incompletion this season.