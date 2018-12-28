Terron Armstead hopes to be back for playoffs

Getty Images

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead made it back on the field last week, but didn’t last long.

Now, he’s hoping to return for the playoffs, but can’t be certain of when he’ll be able to.

Via Christopher Dabe of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Armstead aggravated the pectoral injury which had cost him the previous five games, and won’t play in Sunday’s meaningless finale against the Panthers.

Asked if leaving the game against the Steelers last week was a setback, Armstead replied: “it’s hard to say.”

“It’s hard to know without really getting up there and doing it,” he said. “I’ll keep working and try to get back and ready for the playoffs. . . .

“It’s been a tough road. I’m going to keep working, keep pushing to try and get back right and be able to play in the playoffs.”

The Saints have a bye week and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, so there’s a two-week window for Armstead to recover. The Saints also have other line injuries, with replacement Jermon Bushrod (hamstring), right guard Larry Warford (knee), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) on the injury report.

They signed Derek Newton and Cornelius Lucas this week to make sure they had enough bodies to finish the season.