Tom Brady: I am not a big stat guy; I am into wins

Tom Brady won’t win his fourth league MVP award.

The Patriots quarterback ranks only 19th in completion percentage, ninth in yards, 11th in touchdown passes and 17th in passer rating. Yet, New England already has won its 10th consecutive AFC East title and is a victory over the Jets from its ninth consecutive first-round bye.

“I am not a big stat guy,” Brady said Friday, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “I am into wins. Wins is the one; that is what we’re here for. There’s a lot of ways you can evaluate stats and so forth. Winning the game is what is most important.”

Brady has plenty of those: 206 in the regular season and 27 in the postseason.

He is looking for No. 207 Sunday.

“Just playing well this week has been the focus and anything beyond that, we haven’t even talked about, for good reason,” Brady said. “I’ve always said it is tough to win a game, and this is a tough one. We have to focus on this 100 percent, which we have, and just be prepared to go out and play our best. A good, 60-minute game is still out there for us, and that is what we’re working to do. This will be a good time to do it.”