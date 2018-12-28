Trai Turner and Kawann Short out for the Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers are down to their Plan C at quarterback, and the line they put in front of him won’t be what you’d call star-studded either.

The Panthers rule Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner out for the finale against the Saints JVs, along with defensive tackle Kawann Short and oh by the way quarterback Cam Newton.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke won’t play this week since he went on IR after his first start, leaving Kyle Allen to start behind a patchwork line.

Tyler Larsen will start at right guard, but that won’t be the extent of the changes. Veteran Marshall Newhouse, who started at left tackle last week, is questionable. It’s hardly the kind of cast center Ryan Kalil should be surrounded with in his final NFL game, since he’s retiring after the season.

Running back Kenjon Barner, who got slammed by the Falcons punter last week, is also doubtful.