Trumaine Johnson back at practice for Jets, set to play Sunday

The ups and downs of cornerback Trumaine Johnson‘s first season with the Jets continued this week when Johnson was benched for Wednesday’s practice due to an undisclosed “in-house matter.”

Neither Johnson nor head coach Todd Bowles delved into any further detail on Thursday, but Johnson was back on the practice field and Bowles confirmed that he expects Johnson to be in the lineup against the Patriots for the season finale.

Johnson leads the team with four interceptions, but has missed time with a quad injury, had some rough games in coverage and key penalties over the course of the season. Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers offered a review of the overall body of work.

“Throughout the whole year I think he made some plays, and I think he had some plays he’d like to do over. So, as a whole, he’s been solid,” Rodgers said, via the New York Post.

Johnson signed a five-year deal and has his $8 million salary for 2019 guaranteed, so he will be back to try for better results in 2019.