Washington places Maurice Harris on IR

Getty Images

Washington had already ruled out receiver Maurice Harris for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. He did not clear concussion protocol.

So with only the regular-season finale remaining, the team placed Harris on injured reserve.

It did not announce a corresponding move.

Harris played 12 games, catching 28 passes for 304 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 yards and had 11 punt return yards.

Washington also ruled out offensive lineman Ty Nsekhe (knee) for Sunday, so he could end up on injured reserve, too.