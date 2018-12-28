Week 17 injury report roundup

Getty Images

The final weekend of the regular season is here and every NFL team will be in action on the same day for the only time all season. All 32 teams involved in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins haven’t ruled anyone out, but safety T.J. McDonald (ankle) is considered doubtful to play. LB Kiko Alonso (knee, hamstring), DE Andre Branch (knee), DT Ziggy Hood (hamstring) and CB Xavien Howard (knee) are listed as questionable.

Bills RB Chris Ivory (shoulder) and CB Ryan Lewis (concussion) are listed as questionable. WR Deonte Thompson (toe) and LB Julian Stanford (ankle) are out.

Lions at Packers

The Lions ruled out DT A'Shawn Robinson (knee), CB Deshawn Shead (knee) and TE Luke Willson (concussion). CB Jamal Agnew (knee), RB LeGarrette Blount (knee), DB Quandre Diggs (back), WR Kenny Golladay (chest), DT Damon Harrison (ankle) and CB Nevin Lawson (ankle) make up the questionable group.

T Jason Spriggs (concussion) and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) are listed as doubtful for the Packers. WR Davante Adams (knee), CB Jaire Alexander (groin), T David Bakhtiari (hip), S Kentrell Brice (ankle, not injury related), DE Fadol Brown (toe), G Lucas Patrick (abdomen) and G Lane Taylor (knee) make up the questionable group of players.

Jets at Patriots

The Jets will close out their season without CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, ankle), WR Quincy Enunwa (ankle), WR Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (shoulder). LB Jordan Jenkins (ankle) is the only player listed as questionable.

Patriots TE Jacob Hollister (hamstring) will not play on Sunday. TE Dwayne Allen (knee), T LaAdrian Waddle (illness), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and LB Brandon King (knee) have been listed as questionable.

Panthers at Saints

Panthers QB Cam Newton (right shoulder) remains out this week along with DT Kawann Short (calf) and G Trai Turner (ankle). RB Kenjon Barner (knee) and T Marshall Newhouse (hip) picked up questionable tags.

The Saints are down three offensive linemen for Sunday. T Terron Armstead (pectoral), T Jermon Bushrod (hamstring) and G Larry Warford (knee) won’t be part of the lineup.

Cowboys at Giants

The Cowboys have ruled out DE Tyrone Crawford (neck) and DL David Irving (ankle) for Sunday CB Anthony Brown (back), LB Sean Lee (hamstring), G Zack Martin (knee) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are all listed as questionable.

The Giants ruled out WR Odell Beckham (quad), LB Alec Ogletree (concussion), TE Rhett Ellison (concussion), DE Mario Edwards (calf) and WR Russell Shepherd (ankle).

Falcons at Buccaneers

G Wes Schweitzer (back) is the only Falcons player with an injury designation and he’s been ruled out.

The Buccaneers don’t expect to have WR DeSean Jackson (Achilles) or DE Carl Nassib (shoulder) after listing them as questionable. LB Devante Bond (illness) and DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder) are questionable to play in the final game of Tampa’s season.

Jaguars at Texans

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (foot, ankle) is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. CB A.J. Bouye (toe), K Josh Lambo (groin) and T Josh Wells (concussion) are out — Lambo and Wells were placed on injured reserve after being ruled out — and RB Carlos Hyde (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Texans listed WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), NT Brandon Dunn (ankle) and CB Johnathan Joseph (neck) as questionable to face Jacksonville.

Eagles at Washington

The Eagles ruled out LB D.J. Alexander (hamstring), CB Sidney Jones (hamstring), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), WR Mike Wallace (ankle) and QB Carson Wentz (back) on Friday. DE Michael Bennett (foot), LB Jordan Hicks (calf), C Jason Kelce (knee) and T Jason Peters (quad) are listed as questionable.

Washington OL Ty Nsekhe (knee) and WR Maurice Harris (concussion) are out and TE Vernon Davis (concussion) will likely miss the game after being listed as doubtful. WR Josh Doctson (illness), DL Matt Ioannidis (shin, hamstring) LB Ryan Anderson (hamstring) and OL Tony Bergstrom (knee, ankle) are listed as questionable.

Chargers at Broncos

The Chargers have a brief injury report for Week 17. TE Sean Culkin (back) is listed as questionable.

The Broncos have no one with an injury designation after placing RB Phillip Lindsay and WR Andre Holmes on injured reserve.

Raiders at Chiefs

Raiders CB Gareon Conley (concussion) and DT Maurice Hurst (ankle) are listed as questionable to play on Sunday. CB Montrel Meander (quad) has been ruled out.

WR Sammy Watkins (foot) remains out for the Chiefs. CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), S Eric Berry (heel), RB Spencer Ware (hamstring) and RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

49ers at Rams

RB Matt Breida (ankle), TE Garrett Celek (concussion), WR Marquise Goodwin (calf) and WR Dante Pettis (knee) will not play for the 49ers. CB Tarvarius Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Rams RB Todd Gurley (knee) is out for the second straight week. S Lamarcus Joyner (ankle) is also out for the home team.

Bears at Vikings

It appears the Bears will be without S Eddie Jackson (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (ribs) and LB Aaron Lynch (elbow) after tagging them as limited. DT Bilal Nichols (knee) is listed as questionable.

The Vikings hope to have CB Xavier Rhodes (groin) in the lineup after listing him as questionable. LB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for the second week in a row and the team will also be without WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), FB C.J. Ham (elbow) and CB Marcus Sherels (foot). G Tom Compton (shoulder) joins Rhodes in the questionable category.

Bengals at Steelers

LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) and CB Tony McRae (hamstring) are out for the Bengals.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown (knee) went for tests on Friday and missed his second straight day of practice. He’s listed as questionable along with S Sean Davis (quad) and RB James Conner (ankle). LB Vince Williams (toe) is carrying a doubtful designation into Sunday.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones (shoulder) is out for the finale. Defensive ends Markus Golden (ankle) and Benson Mayowa (neck, back) are listed as questionable.

G J.R. Sweezy (foot) won’t play for the Seahawks. G D.J. Fluker (hamstring), S Bradley McDougald (knee), DE Dion Jordan (knee), S Tedric Thompson (ankle) and RB Rashaad Penny (knee) are considered questionable.

Browns at Ravens

Standout rookie CB Denzel Ward (concussion) is out for the Browns. LB Tanner Vallejo (hamstring) will also miss the game and was moved to injured reserve on Friday. C JC Tretter (ankle) is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

WR John Brown (hamstring), DB/LB Anthony Levine (toe, ankle), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Terrell Suggs (hamstring) and CB Tavon Young (groin) are all listed as questionable for the Ravens.

Colts at Titans

The Colts will not have C Ryan Kelly (neck) on Sunday night, but they are hopeful TE Eric Ebron (concussion, knee) can clear the concussion protocol in time to play. WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is listed as questionable, but said this week that he’ll be playing. S Clayton Geathers (knee), WR Zach Pascal (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder) and DE Jabaal Sheard (teeth, knee) round out the quesitonable group. WR Daurice Fountain (ankle) is also out.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota (neck, foot) is questionable for the playoff play-in game. LB Brian Orakpo (elbow) has been ruled out.