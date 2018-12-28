Xavier Rhodes questionable, Eric Kendricks out for Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on December 28, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
The Vikings’ chances of having cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the lineup as they try to nail down a playoff spot this Sunday took a step in the right direction on Friday.

Rhodes practiced on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week with a groin injury and he has been listed as questionable to face the Bears. The Vikings will clinch a Wild Card berth if they beat the Bears or if the Eagles lose to Washington on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings will be down at least one defensive starter as linebacker Eric Kendricks has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. It’s the second week in a row that the Vikings will have to play without the 14-game starter.

The team also ruled out wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), fullback C.J. Ham (elbow) and cornerback/returner Marcus Sherels (foot). Guard Tom Compton (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

3 responses to “Xavier Rhodes questionable, Eric Kendricks out for Vikings

  1. Kendricks is a tough loss but Gedeon is great depth to to fill in. Rhodes is a weekly question mark every week but we all know he’ll play on Sunday. It’s Sherels that hurts the most, I know he’s not a household name in the NFL but his value on special teams is irreplaceable, especially the way he can flip field position on any return.

  2. Waynes has played like a top corner all year. It was more noticeable when he missed a game than when Rhodes did. Alexander has stepped up and played better this year. Hill hasn’t played like an un drafted rookie and doesn’t seam overwhelmed. I like Sherels but if he’s in the game at corner the Vikings are in trouble. Hughes injury hurt the depth big time.

  3. Rhodes will play. It’s not pure coincidence he gets injured on the exact same plays he gets burned on week in and week out. A receiver gets a step on him and catches a big pass… “Oh, the pain, my poor hammy (or groin or ankle). I couldn’t defend that pass because my hamstring tightened up.” Even Zim jokingly called him on it in a recent press conference.

    I do wish Sherels would be out there returning though. He’s burned the Bears in the past. Field position will be huge on Sunday.

