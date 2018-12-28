Xavier Rhodes questionable, Eric Kendricks out for Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings’ chances of having cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the lineup as they try to nail down a playoff spot this Sunday took a step in the right direction on Friday.

Rhodes practiced on Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week with a groin injury and he has been listed as questionable to face the Bears. The Vikings will clinch a Wild Card berth if they beat the Bears or if the Eagles lose to Washington on Sunday afternoon.

The Vikings will be down at least one defensive starter as linebacker Eric Kendricks has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury. It’s the second week in a row that the Vikings will have to play without the 14-game starter.

The team also ruled out wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), fullback C.J. Ham (elbow) and cornerback/returner Marcus Sherels (foot). Guard Tom Compton (shoulder) is listed as questionable.