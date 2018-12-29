11 games have playoff implications on Sunday

Getty Images

Which games should you watch on Sunday? The games with playoff implications.

Those include two games that have playoff implications for both teams and nine games that have playoff implications for one team. The other five games, which can’t affect the playoff race, are the ones you can safely ignore.

Here’s what each of Sunday’s 16 games means:

Playoff implications for both teams

Colts at Titans: This is the closest thing we have to a playoff game. The winner moves on. The loser’s season is over.

Bears at Vikings: The Bears would clinch a first-round bye with a win and a Rams loss. The Vikings would clinch a wild card with a win.

Playoff implications for one team

Jets at Patriots: The Patriots clinch a first-round bye with a win, and can clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and Chargers and Chiefs losses. The Jets are eliminated.

Jaguars at Texans: The Texans will clinch the AFC South with a win and could clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and some help. The Jaguars are eliminated.

Raiders at Chiefs: The Chiefs will clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win.

Chargers at Broncos: The Chargers would clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and a Chiefs loss. The Broncos are eliminated.

49ers at Rams: The Rams will clinch a first-round bye with a win. The 49ers are eliminated.

Cardinals at Seahawks: The Seahawks will clinch the No. 5 seed and a first-round trip to Dallas with a win. The Cardinals are eliminated.

Bengals at Steelers: The Steelers are eliminated if they lose but would clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss. The Bengals are eliminated.

Eagles at Washington: The Eagles are eliminated if they lose but would be a wild card if they win and the Vikings lose. Washington is eliminated.

Browns at Ravens: The Ravens clinch the AFC North with a win.They would also clinch a first-round bye if the Patriots and Texans lose and Colts-Titans does not end in a tie. The Browns are eliminated.

No playoff implications

Panthers at Saints: The Saints have already clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, while the Panthers are eliminated.

Cowboys at Giants: The Cowboys are locked into the NFC No. 4 seed, while the Giants are eliminated.

Dolphins at Bills, Lions at Packers, Falcons at Buccaneers: Both teams are eliminated.