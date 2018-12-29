Bears activating Kyle Long

Getty Images

The Bears are getting a big boost just before the start of the playoffs.

Bears guard Kyle Long is being activated from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Long has been out since October with a foot injury, but Bears coach Matt Nagy said this week he was cautiously optimistic that Long would be able to go against the Vikings on Sunday.

When healthy Long is one of the best guards in the NFL. He has had trouble staying healthy, missing eight games so far this year, six games last year and eight games the year before. But if Long is 100 percent for the Bears in the playoffs, that’s a significant improvement to their offense.