Hunter Henry may play in Chargers’ first playoff game

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has missed the entire regular season after suffering a torn ACL in May, but the Chargers are still hoping to get him on the field in the postseason.

That’s what General Manager Tom Telesco said in an interview with XTRA 1360: Henry could play as soon as the wild card round of the playoffs.

Although that’s a fast return from a torn ACL, it’s not unheard of. In fact, it wouldn’t even be the fastest recovery from a torn ACL among players on the team. Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram tore his ACL in May of 2013 and was back on the field for the last four games of the regular season, plus two more games in the postseason.

Even if he can’t handle a full workload, the Chargers would love to get Henry on the field in place of the current tight ends, Antonio Gates and Virgil Green, on key plays in the red zone and on third down. Henry might be able to do that, possibly as soon as a week from today.