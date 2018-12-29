Julian Edelman fined $63,504 for three separate fouls

Getty Images

Sunday’s game was a costly one for Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

The NFL has fined Edleman a total of $63,504 for three separate incidents of unnecessary roughness on Sunday. One of the incidents warranted a fine of $10,026 and the other two cost him $26,739 each.

Edelman has a base salary of $2 million this season, which means the fines will total more than half of his weekly pay, which is about $117,000. Players are able to have fines reduced on appeal if they are more than a quarter of their weekly pay for a first offense, or more than half of their pay for a second offense. So Edelman may not have to pay the full amount.

At this point, Edelman may be at risk of a suspension if he commits another unnecessary roughness. A player who gets fined three times for one game’s work is being sent a message by the league office that he’d best clean up his act.