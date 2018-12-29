Matt Schaub wants to remain in Atlanta, backing up Matt Ryan next year

Getty Images

Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and he isn’t sure if the Falcons want him to remain as Matt Ryan‘s backup. But he’s sure he wants to stay.

The 37-year-old Schaub, who began his career as a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2004, wants to keep playing and wants to end his career where it began.

“I love the game, still think I can do it, so I would love to keep playing. I love this organization, and I would love to see if they want me back here,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’ll see what happens when the season is over, assess the situation and think about it, talk with my wife and see where things go.”

Schaub is about to finish up a two-year $9 million contract, and the Falcons may decide to go younger and/or cheaper at the backup quarterback spot next year. Although backup quarterbacks can make good money, Schaub might not be able to find anyone else willing to pay him $4.5 million to be a backup.

Not that Schaub needs the money: He’s already made more than $90 million in his career. If he keeps sticking around he could top the $100 million mark in career earnings.