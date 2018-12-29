Ndamukong Suh not fined for Larry Fitzgerald eye poke

Getty Images

The eye in the sky doesn’t lie. Ordinarily.

Video from Sunday’s Rams-Cardinals game seemed to show, fairly conclusively, that Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh stuck his finger into the eye of Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. According to the NFL, however, Suh was not fined for the infraction.

Fitzgerald went to bat for Suh, claiming that the pair of old friends were simply having fun.

“Quality as a person matches his quality as a player,” Fitzgerald said. “That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It’s all love.”