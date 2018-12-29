Ozzie Newsome’s retirement highlights a looming Rooney Rule mess for the NFL

After the Raiders treated the Rooney Rule only slightly better than they treated former coach Jack Del Rio (whose position was filled even before it was vacant), the NFL beefed up the terms of a provision that has, for many teams, become an exercise in box-checking. And the proof is hiding in plain sight; currently, minority coaches and executives are dwindling, not thriving, in the NFL.

Only one African-American coach or G.M. has control over a football operation, and Ravens G.M. Ozzie Newsome will be retiring at season’s end. That will leave no coach, no General Manager, no V.P. of player personnel, no one who has practical or contractual final say over the construction of an NFL roster.

If Chris Grier remains in Miami (his status is unclear), he’ll be the only minority G.M. when the dust settles on 2018. For coaches, it could become nearly as bad. With Hue Jackson already out in Cleveland, and Vance Joseph, Todd Bowles, and Steve Wilks expected to be fired in Denver, New York, and Arizona, respectively, the NFL will have only four minority coaches: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (whom many locals want to see fired), Bengals coach Marvin Lewis (who could be out), Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, and Panthers coach Ron Rivera (who’s currently expected to be safe).

That’s not what the league or the Fritz Pollard Alliance envisioned more than 15 years ago, when the standard named for the late Dan Rooney first emerged as a device for rectifying decades of unfairly biased hiring practices by NFL teams, as demonstrated by the raw numbers. Perhaps nothing other than a massive verdict in federal court will spark truly meaningful change when it comes to ensuring that fair, unbiased practices are employed not only when hiring coaches and executives but also when grooming lower-level employees for advancement (which could be the real heart of the problem).

Maybe that’s where it all ends: With a jury putting a large number in the appropriate box. Maybe, at some point, a coach or an executive who can attest to a career full of subtle but unmistakable bias will take a stand, aided by a team of lawyers who will aggressively uncover the proof to support the notion that, no matter what the league says, most of the teams do something otherwise.

29 responses to “Ozzie Newsome’s retirement highlights a looming Rooney Rule mess for the NFL

  3. You can’t force diversity just for appearance sake. Teams should be allowed to simply hire the person they feel can best do the job. You would have to be a fool to turn down the best candidate over race.

  4. Excellent article, Mike. But the facts remain. This a win now business. And is clearly the best example in the U.S. of non-racism. Pro basketball and baseball equally. “Forcing” or “allowing” a minority into the job would invite the reverse. Let it alone and let the chips fall where they may. It’s what it is…..the best person for the job.

  5. bazookajoeflacco says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:23 pm
    Call me old fashioned but I believe people should be hired based upon their qualifications and not the color of their skin.
    ———————————————————————

    You’re just as blind as our current administration. That’s the problem, there are qualified minority candidates, they just aren’t given the opportunity or are being held to an unfair higher standard.

    Why do you think the Rooney Rule had to be implemented?

  7. Affirmative action doesn’t work when your job relies on immediate performance. Your color doesn’t give you an edge over the competition. It doesn’t make you a better coach. Affirmative action is for companies that rely on teams not individuals and need to have some of us a tokens.

  8. Has the Rooney Rule ever resulted in a hiring? Has there been an instance where teams brought in their token Rooney applicant and they were blown away by him to the point they ignored who they coveted in the first place? Or has this only been done to fulfill a quota and teams hired who they wanted anyway?

  9. I tend to lean left more than right regarding politics, but this is just stupid. Forcing a team to interview someone based on the color of their skin is prejudice in itself. Dump the Rooney rule for good if you want to be fair to all.

  10. gauchosporlife says:
    December 29, 2018 at 12:33 pm
    ————————
    Qualified does not equal highly competent. Why does Marvin Lewis still have a job when he hasn’t won a playoff game in 15 seasons? Hmmm, makes one wonder. And it certainly doesn’t help when you have guys like Hue Jackson and Vance Joseph getting two years to prove their incompetence. Wilks only needed one year. Those are prime examples of what’s WRONG with the Rooney Rule.

  11. This rule does nothing but waste the time of both ownership and minority applicants. Teams are forced to interview people they have no interest in hiring just to adhere to this rule, which is outdated and unnecessary. As the players have become more diverse than ever, the natural coaching pool will follow suit. To enforce something that is occuring naturally is counter productive and disrespectful to all minorities who really earn these opportunities

  12. Of they’re not doing a good job they shouldn’t be fired because they’re a minority? The hats what it sounds like you’re saying. so quality no longer matters? That is what America’s becoming, no common sense just we must be diverse no matter the consequences. Too bizare. How about the best people get hired no matter color and the non performing get fired no matter the color. mediocrity should not be the standard.

  14. I can understand the thought or belief that minority candidates aren’t being groomed and therefore they’re not rising to the levels of becoming a qualified candidate for HC or GM. That said, you can’t say that qualified candidates are being overlooked for those positions. The proof is in the pudding. Look at this article for all of the current coaches that are drastically underachieving. The desire by NFL clubs to hire a minority candidate at HC has had a significant negative impact on the careers of some of these men. Vance Joseph and Steve Wilks were NOT ready but they got the job anyway. Now they may never get a chance to be a HC again.

  15. the rooney ruke isnt a hiring rule for minorities…its only a interview rule. That each team must interview a minority before they hire. Its quite simple. Their is no rule on hiring minorities only interviewing.

  17. They need to work on a bottom up program, both for the back office & coaching staff if they want real change. Forced change doesn’t work from top to bottom. It needs to start with positions like the assistant to the assistant GM or like a lot of the coaches mentioned in the article, positions coaches that work their way up.
    Real change takes time, 15 years isn’t enough.

  19. @gauchosporlife

    At some point Hue Jackson, Steve Wilks, Todd Bowles, and Vance Joseph were considered qualified minority candidates and given the opportunity to be head coaches. Ultimately their PERFORMANCE has shown that the earlier consideration was WRONG and therefore they are on the way out. Should they be retained to continue their poor performance just to push up the numbers so and get the “appearance” that the obnoxious few are demanding? I am among those who think Mike Tomlin should be fired. I’m sure you will see this as “racist” despite his inability to beat teams with losing records, abysmal clock management, and a horrible record in challenging calls and making defensive adjustments. Nobody gets to be a billionaire and stay a billionaire by neglecting people with talent because of their race or any other criteria. Those that try to operate that way are soon relieved of their fortune or at least enough of it for them to walk away with their tail between their legs.

  20. The Rooney Rule and affirmative action are failed experiments. Interview and hire the best person for the job not based on the color of his skin.

  23. The NFL could provide incentives for franchises to sign underrepresented minorities to general manager and head coach positions. One would be for the league to pay the first $5 million in salary to the franchises making the hires and charge back the other franchises their share of that payment. They also could provide salary cap enhancement benefits to teams with minority hires. It’s obvious the Rooney Rule isn’t working.

  24. I totally agree with what you’re saying. Many minorities and NON MINORITIES have been given a chance but have failed. Such an important position on a team shouldn’t have anything to do with race. These owners didn’t make their fortunes by listening to ridiculous rules like this. Whoever is the most qualified for the team will be hired.

    Um, yep. Mike Tomlin. Steelers were strongly considering Russ Grimm (and I believe Whisenhut), brought Tomlin in for an interview, and hired him instead.

  27. If coaches get fired it’s for a reason and it’s not the color of their skin. Newsome is going out on his own terms. The NFL is so cut throat if a member of the Taliban could coach a team to a championship he would have a job.

  28. The Rooney Rule is only about interviewing, nothing about hiring. So for anyone to blame the failures of Hue Jackson Marvin Lewis and others on the Rooney Rule, is just false. Blame ownership for making a bad hire.

    Agreed, and that was the reason for the Rooney Rule. Minority candidates, even worthy ones, weren’t being considered or interviewed, presumably because of their skin color.

    That said, clearly the rule isn’t the solution since teams just pretend to interview and don’t give real consideration.

