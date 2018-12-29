Report: Jawill Davis dislocated kneecap dancing in Giants’ locker room

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Jawill Davis suffered perhaps the most embarrassing injury of the 2018 NFL season.

Davis suffered a dislocated kneecap while dancing in the Giants’ locker room, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Matt Lombardo of NJ.com previously reported that Davis suffered the injury today while he was “horsing around” in the Giants’ locker room.

As locker room injuries go, that’s perhaps not quite as embarrassing as former Jaguars punter Chris Hanson, who in 2003 suffered a serious injury to his leg by swinging an ax that coach Jack Del Rio had put in the locker room as part of a motivational ploy to teach players to “keep chopping wood.” But it’s pretty bad.

Davis is an undrafted rookie out of Bethune-Cookman who has played in seven games this season.