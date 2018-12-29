The Week 17 playoff picture

Posted by Mike Florio on December 29, 2018, 8:31 AM EST
Getty Images

By Sunday night, we’ll know the six seeds in both conferences. Until then, here’s what needs to happen for all playoff teams and contenders to maximize their standing or, as to six of the 15 teams listed below, secure a seat at the table.

Chiefs (11-4): A win over the Raiders or a Chargers loss to the Broncos clinches the AFC West. A win over the Raiders also delivers the No. 1 seed in the AFC. A loss to the Raiders plus a Chargers win puts the Chiefs in the No. 5 seed. A loss to the Raiders plus a Chargers loss gives the Chiefs the division, but the Patriots would claim the top seed with a win, and the Texans could take the No. 2 seed from Kansas City with a win.

Patriots (10-5): They’ve clinched the AFC East for the 10th straight time. A win against the Jets would give New England a ninth straight first-round bye. A win over the Jets, a Chargers loss to the Broncos and a Chiefs loss to the Raiders would give the Patriots the No. 1 seed.

Texans (10-5): Already in the playoffs, the Texans now need a win over the Jaguars to clinch the AFC South; a loss on Sunday instantly drops Houston to the No. 6 seed, unless the Colts and Titans tie. A win over the Jaguars and a loss by the Patriots to the Jets would secure Houston’s first ever first-round bye. If the Chiefs and the Patriots lose and the Texans win, the Texans would be the No. 1 seed if enough other games go their way to take the strength of victory tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

Ravens (9-6): The Ravens win the AFC North with a victory over the Browns. A loss to the Browns and a Pittsburgh win over the Bengals gives the Steelers the AFC North. The Ravens also can win the division by tying the Browns, if the Steelers also tie the Bengals. And there’s still a chance for a wild-card berth, if the Ravens tie the Browns and the Colts and Titans tie. The Ravens can still earn a first-round bye with a win over the Browns, losses by the Patriots and Texans, and a non-tie in the Colts-Titans game. A first-round bye also goes to Baltimore if the Ravens win, the Patriots lose, the Texans lose, the Colts and Titans tie, and the Ravens beat or tie the Texans in the strength of victory tiebreaker. (Confused? Read it again, and you’ll still be confused.)

Chargers (11-4): The Chargers win the AFC West by beating the Broncos in Denver, if the Chiefs lose at home to or tie the Raiders. A Chargers tie plus a Chiefs loss also delivers the division crown. If the Chargers win the division, they automatically secure the No. 1 seed.

Titans (9-6): The Titans clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Colts. A Texans loss coupled with a Titans win gives Tennessee the AFC South title. Amazingly, the Titans can still clinch a first-round bye, with a win over the Colts plus a Texans loss, a Patriots loss, and a Ravens loss or tie.

Colts (9-6): The Colts clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Titans. A Texans loss coupled with a Colts win gives Indianapolis the AFC South title. A tie delivers a playoff berth if the Steelers lose or tie, or if the Ravens lose.

Steelers (8-6-1): The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bengals and a Ravens loss to or tie with the Browns. The Steelers can still be a wild-card, if they beat the Bengals and the Colts and Titans tie.

Saints (13-2): The NFC South champions are locked in as the No. 1 seed.

Rams (12-3): The NFC West champions secure a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed with a win over the 49ers or a Bears loss to the Vikings. If the Rams lose and the Bears win, the Rams will fall to the No. 3 seed. A Rams tie or a Bears tie would give the Rams the No. 2 seed.

Bears (11-4): The NFC North champions can become the No. 2 seed if they beat the Vikings, and if the Rams lose to the 49ers. Otherwise, the Bears will be the No. 3 seed.

Cowboys (9-6): The NFC East champions are locked in as the No. 4 seed.

Seahawks (9-6): The Seahawks have clinched a playoff berth. A win over Arizona or a tie makes Seattle the No. 5 seed. If the Seahawks lose and the Vikings beat Chicago, the Seahawks would be the No. 6 seed.

Vikings (8-6-1): The Vikings clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears, or with an Eagles loss to Washington. A tie in either game also does the trick. With a win over the Bears and a Seahawks loss, the Vikings would be the No. 5 seed.

Eagles (8-7): The Eagles will be the No. 6 seed only if they beat Washington and if the Vikings lose to the Bears.

34 responses to “The Week 17 playoff picture

  3. The Eagles will not beat the Redskins.

    One hit wonder. Last years Superbowl was obviously a fluke.

    Get your Draft Board ready Philthyeagles.

    Go Cowboys!

  6. Bears will lose on purpose so as not to face the lucky iggles this year ,,better off facing an unlucky team at their place as oppose to having a lucky team coming to your house ,,,,,last year the iggles where the best team in football this year it’s luck that will guide them and that should not be left to chance !

  7. solo681 says:
    December 29, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Raiders will pull off a huge upset win over the Chiefs.
    —————
    Yeah because the Raiders looked so impressive against the lowly Bengals last week at home.

  8. Earlier this week there was a post that said if Steelers and Bengals tie then the NFL would treat the Steelers as 9-7. If Ravens lose to go to 9-7 who wins the division? Do the Steelers win based on a 3-1-2 division record which is treated as 4-2 which is better than the Ravens 3-3 division record.

  9. It’s unlikely the Bengals beat the Steelers however the media and maybe some players assume all the Steelers need is some help from the Browns. Case in point is Joe Haden saying he motivated some of his Browns friends. Just who are these friends?

    Haden,and Joe Thomas,are poster boys of the losing culture with one being more concerned with going to Cavs games (this year he has flown to LA to hang with LeBron) and the other just doing his job but not backing up his QB’s on cheap shots,not even once. It’s no coincidence the Browns turning it around the year Joe Thomas retired,wet blanket lovable loser that he is.

    I’d love to see the Ravens make the playoffs but only after the Browns beat them and the Bengals upset the Steelers by picking on a loser like Joe Haden early and often.

  10. Does anyone outside of the NFC East or fans of other NFC playoff teams want to see the Vikings in the playoffs over the Eagles with Foles? It’s not hard to decide which of those teams would produce a more entertaining game in the wild card round.

  12. … with that said, I hate to say it but i think the smart thing for the Bears would be to rest all their starters and let Minnesota win, then come play them again in Chicago in the playoffs with all their starters back. If you’re the Bears there’s just no way you would prefer to face Philly in the playoffs over Minnesota, and there’s also no way you actually believe LA loses to the 49ers.

  14. It’s amusing when Packer fans tell us all year long that the Bears are their biggest rivalry and the Vikings don’t mean much. And now, all we hear from them are “Let’s Go Bears!” Ha ha ha.

  16. Every year it’s the same old crap. The cowgirls back into the playoffs, and everybody is so proud of their champions. Until the loose badly, in wild card round. What do you expect coming out of the NFL least, where 8-8 could win the conference. gimme me a damn break!

  17. stellarperformance says:
    December 29, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Let’s Go Bears! Let’s Go Eagles!

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    For the fans of the Packers, their season has resorted to rooting for the teams that have the potential of eliminating the Vikings from the playoffs. Life is good. By the way, Packer fans always say that the Bears are their biggest rival. That is clearly not the case anymore.

  21. diveleft says:
    December 29, 2018 at 11:50 am
    stellarperformance says:
    December 29, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Let’s Go Bears! Let’s Go Eagles!

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    For the fans of the Packers, their season has resorted to rooting for the teams that have the potential of eliminating the Vikings from the playoffs. Life is good. By the way, Packer fans always say that the Bears are their biggest rival. That is clearly not the case anymore.

    **********

    Perfectly stated. I was literally thinking the exact same thing.

  22. I’m no fan of the Eagles, not even close. But man, I hope they make it because I’m becoming a fan of Foles. Watching how this guy turns his team around is really something. It’ll be really interesting to see where he lands next year and how that plays out.

  24. Vikings 24, Bears 13…sorry Stella, I know your whole world crumbles when the Vikings make the playoffs and the Pack don’t, but you better get used to it.

  25. Bears are going to loose and are going to hope Seattle does because the Vikings will beat the Bears next week too.

  26. Seattle is in no matter what but I would be shocked if the cards do anything to lose their #1 pick in the draft.

    Maybe if a loss knocked Seattle out, sure…but not as is. I think Seattle wins handily even while resting people.

    Who is Seattle’s backup QB again? Austin Davis? Russell Wilson on the team makes it hard to know who the backup QB is… I wouldn’t mind seeing him at work a little bit this week.

  28. Razzle dazzle your statement might not make sense to a lot of people but sometimes it holds true. Ever notice that some teams that have a bye go flat “my Vikings last year”. Some teams are better playing weekly and the Bears would have better game tape on the Vikings as they have to pull out all stops to win this game. I think it will be a hard fought game and don’t think “da bears” lay down. Hope to see a good ole fashion smack em in the mouth NFC Norris defensive battle. May the best (not luckiest) team win

  29. Those who say the Pats are only in the playoffs every year because of a weak AFC East haven’t looked at the numbers. Since 2003 the Patriots pretty much beat everybody at the same rate.

    Patriots win % since 2003

    AFC East78.3%
    Outside AFC East

  30. Those who say the Pats are only in the playoffs every year because of a weak AFC East haven’t looked at the numbers. Since 2003 the Patriots pretty much beat everybody at the same rate.

    Patriots win % since 2003

    AFC East 78.3%

    Outside AFC East 76.6%

    AFC 77.1%

    NFC 77.5%

  31. The Vikings, Eagles, Ravens and Steelers. 4 pretty good football teams unfortunately 2 of them won’t be making the playoffs and it’s their own fault.

  32. Furthermore the Vikings did take care of the Eagles earlier this year. I’m not sure why you think they are better than the Vikings. Foles has been playing better than Cousins (although he only plays 3-5 games a year) is he going to be able to sustain a 16 game season and still be walking around come playoff time?

  34. Every year that the Vikings are actually competitive as they approach the playoffs, Vike fans are assembled en masse and visited by A Man In Black who then flashes them all with the ‘memory neuralyzer’ and they forget that their team ALWAYS lose in the clutch.

