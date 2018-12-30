Aaron Donald comes up short in quest for sacks record

AP

Aaron Donald entered Sunday needing 3.5 sacks to break Michael Strahan’s NFL sacks record. He got one.

The Rams defensive tackle, though, did not leave disappointed.

“I wasn’t getting frustrated,” Donald said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. “I wasn’t working to chase it. I was just going out and playing. Like I said, if it happened, it happened. If it didn’t, it didn’t.”

Donald, who had four sacks against the 49ers on Oct. 21, pressured Nick Mullens all day. He was credited with three quarterback hits.

His 20.5 sacks set a new franchise record. It’s also an NFL record for defensive tackles.

But Strahan retains the all-time sacks record, with Donald tying for seventh.

“I was just trying to make as many plays as I can and affect the game and try to come away with a win, and we did that,” Donald said.

Donald’s 183.5 sack yards did set an NFL single-season record.