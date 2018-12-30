Aaron Donald comes up short in quest for sacks record

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2018, 10:40 PM EST
Aaron Donald entered Sunday needing 3.5 sacks to break Michael Strahan’s NFL sacks record. He got one.

The Rams defensive tackle, though, did not leave disappointed.

“I wasn’t getting frustrated,” Donald said, via Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. “I wasn’t working to chase it. I was just going out and playing. Like I said, if it happened, it happened. If it didn’t, it didn’t.”

Donald, who had four sacks against the 49ers on Oct. 21, pressured Nick Mullens all day. He was credited with three quarterback hits.

His 20.5 sacks set a new franchise record. It’s also an NFL record for defensive tackles.

But Strahan retains the all-time sacks record, with Donald tying for seventh.

“I was just trying to make as many plays as I can and affect the game and try to come away with a win, and we did that,” Donald said.

Donald’s 183.5 sack yards did set an NFL single-season record.

  1. This is why the Rams had to pay him. Compare him to everyone else making comparable money this year and he was more worth it than most, if not all.

  2. Every time I watch this guy he gets better. When you watch him every single play, he even looks better yet. There are a lot of big name defensive players in the league that completely disappear at times, and when you watch them closely, they take plays off. Donald never takes a play off.

  3. Okay can we stop with this joke of saying Strahan has the record? It’s ridiculous. He was gifted his last sack and even if he wasn’t Reggie White is the real record holder anyway.

  5. What happened to all the comments from earlier in the season mainly from tylawpick6 saying that Donald would disappear when he got his contract or that he wasn’t worth what he got paid? Severe lack of football IQ from those commentators.

  6. That record should belong to Harvey Martin of the Cowboys anyway. He had 23 sacks in 1977 when he was NFL defensive player of the year. He also belongs in the HOF, but because of some politics never got there. RIP “TOO MEAN”.

