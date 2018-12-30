Aaron Rodgers heads to locker room for concussion evaluation

Getty Images

Just about the only thing that could make this season worse in Green Bay would be an injury to Aaron Rodgers. So it wasn’t a pretty sight to see Rodgers heading to the locker room today.

Rodgers left the game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

It wasn’t clear when Rodgers might have suffered the concussion, but it may have been on an early play when he had his helmet knocked off.

DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers and did not look good in the early going, throwing a terrible pass that should have been intercepted by Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis.

The Lions have an early 14-0 lead.