Andrew Whitworth leaves with knee injury; Laken Tomlinson carted off

The Rams are having their way with the 49ers.

That was the first goal, but a close second was coming out of the game healthy.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth limped to the locker room in the second quarter to undergo further medical testing on an injured left knee. The Rams list him as questionable to return, but with a 28-10 lead, it’s a safe bet Whitworth won’t play again today.

The Rams replaced him with Joseph Noteboom.

The good news for Whitworth is the Rams will get a first-round bye with a win, giving him two weeks to get back.

The 49ers lost left guard Laken Tomlinson soon after, and his appeared more serious.

Tomlinson left on a cart, appearing to injure his right knee.

Joshua Garnett replaced him.

Tomlinson started 31 consecutive games for the 49ers, taking every snap, and he has appeared in 63 of 64 games in his NFL career.