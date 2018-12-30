Antonio Brown inactive for Steelers

Getty Images

Early pessimism gave way to more hopeful reports about the chances of wide receiver Antonio Brown playing for the Steelers on Sunday morning, but the final word swung things back in the other direction.

Brown is inactive for Pittsburgh’s game against the Bengals. That means the Steelers will have to try to keep their playoff hopes alive without a key offensive piece. They need a win and a Ravens loss to enter the playoffs as a division title and missing out on either will end their season.

Brown popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and Brown went for tests on Friday as doubt about his status began to mount.

The Steelers will have running back James Conner as he’s active after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.