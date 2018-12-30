Antonio Brown inactive for Steelers

Early pessimism gave way to more hopeful reports about the chances of wide receiver Antonio Brown playing for the Steelers on Sunday morning, but the final word swung things back in the other direction.
Brown is inactive for Pittsburgh’s game against the Bengals. That means the Steelers will have to try to keep their playoff hopes alive without a key offensive piece. They need a win and a Ravens loss to enter the playoffs as a division title and missing out on either will end their season.
Brown popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a knee injury and Brown went for tests on Friday as doubt about his status began to mount.
The Steelers will have running back James Conner as he’s active after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Sean Davis, tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, defensive end L.T. Walton and linebacker Vince Williams are also out for the Steelers. The Benagls will play without wide receiver Hunter Sharp, cornerback Tony McRae, running back Quinton Flowers, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, tackle Kent Perkins and tight end Jordan Franks.