Baker Mayfield ties rookie TD pass record, Ravens up 20-14

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown a touchdown in each of his 13 starts this season and he’s up to two in Sunday’s game against the Ravens after hitting Jarvis Landry for a 48-yard score in the third quarter.

That’s his 26th touchdown pass of the season and Mayfield is now tied with Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson for the single-season rookie touchdown pass record. Mayfield, who set up the scoring throw with a nifty fake on a jet sweep, still has more than 27 minutes left in his season, so he may stand alone before the day is out.

Both Manning and Wilson started all 16 games as rookies, which may leave Mayfield with further reason for sore feelings toward Hue Jackson.

The touchdown also cut Baltimore’s lead to 20-14 in what’s shaping up to be a tight finish to their bid to win the AFC North title for the first time since 2012.