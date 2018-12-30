Bears eliminate Vikings, will host Eagles next weekend

Getty Images

The Bears will host the Super Bowl-champion Eagles in the first round of the playoffs in wild card weekend.

Chicago went to Minnesota and put a beating on the Vikings today, dominating the game throughout and winning 24-10. That, combined with the Eagles’ win, knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs.

And that means the Bears will be the No. 3 seed in the NFC and the Eagles will be the No. 6 seed. They’ll meet in what should be a very good playoff game at Soldier Field.

As for the Vikings, today’s loss concludes a big disappointment of a first season with Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback. Cousins couldn’t get anything going today against the excellent Bears defense, and he certainly didn’t look like the kind of quarterback you’d want to guarantee $84 million. Cousins’ contract means the Vikings are married to him as their starting quarterback going forward, but they need him to be better if they’re going to be title contenders.

As for the Bears, they are absolutely title contenders. With their defense, they’re going to be a tough team for anyone to beat in January. But the Eagles know something about winning in January. They should have a great game next week.