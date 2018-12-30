Bears start strong in Minnesota

Getty Images

The Vikings have more to play for than the Bears do, but it hasn’t looked that way early on.

The Bears got off to a strong start today in Minnesota, marching down the field and scoring a touchdown on their opening drive and then forcing the Vikings to punt on Minnesota’s first drive.

Unfortunately for Chicago, the Rams have jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over the Cardinals, and unless the Rams lose, this game is meaningless for the Bears. Also unfortunately for Chicago, wide receiver Anthony Miller re-injured his left shoulder on the first drive.

But in the early going, the Bears are taking it to the Vikings in a game the Vikings desperately want to win.