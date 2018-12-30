Bills pick off two passes, jump out to 14-0 lead

Getty Images

There was a report this week that quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s time is up in Miami after this season and the first quarter of Week 17 isn’t doing anything to suggest there would be a change of heart.

Tannehill has thrown interceptions on each of the first two Dolphins drives and the Bills have a 14-0 lead with over four minutes to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Bills first-round linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first pick and last year’s first-rounder Tre'Davious White got the second on a throw to the sideline.

The Bills scored one play after the Edmunds pick when quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Zay Jones for an 18-yard touchdown. Allen set up the first score by hanging in the pocket long enough to find Chris Ivory for a 46-yard gain and then scored on a sneak.

Defensive tackle Kyle Williams was in on fullback for that sneak, which delighted the Buffalo crowd and offered a reminder that Williams has a rushing touchdown in his past. With Williams retiring after Sunday’s game, another goal-line opportunity could allow him a chance at No. 2.

At the rate Tannehill is going, that’s nothing to rule out.