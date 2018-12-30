Bills send Kyle Williams out a winner

Getty Images

Kyle Williams made his name in the NFL as a defensive tackle, but his last big play on the field came on offense.

Williams came into the game at fullback in the final minutes with the Bills up 42-17 and caught a nine-yard pass from Josh Allen to the delight of a home crowd. That crowd spent the rest of the game serenading the longtime Bills star after he announced on Friday that this would be his final game.

The win leaves the Bills with a 6-10 record and quarterback Josh Allen provided some reasons for hope about better marks in the future. Allen threw three touchdowns and ran for two others, which is something that only 13 other quarterbacks have done in a single game during the Super Bowl era. One of Allen’s touchdown runs was a 30-yarder and that’s the longest scoring run of the year by any quarterback.

There wasn’t much to be hopeful about on the Dolphins side. Ryan Tannehill turned the ball over three times as the offense produced 10 points — Allen also threw an interception that Reshad Jones returned for a touchdown — and the Dolphins’ fight was hard to find after Kiko Alonso touched off a brawl by hitting Allen late.

Word this week in Miami was that the Dolphins are prepared to look for a new starting quarterback and there’s been speculation that they could decide to part ways with executive vice president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum and/or head coach Adam Gase as well. The ugly nature of Sunday’s loss won’t help make anyone’s case for more time, although there was plenty of ugly football to hold against them before the first play in Week 17.