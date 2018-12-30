Blake Jarwin scores his third touchdown of the day

AP

Blake Jarwin scored his third touchdown of the day.

You aren’t alone in asking, “Blake who?”

The Cowboys backup tight end entered Week 17 with 20 career catches for 188 yards, all this season. He has five catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants.

Dallas leads 21-10 in the third quarter.

The Cowboys’ four tight ends had combined for only one score this season. That came from Geoff Swaim, who is on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

No Cowboys tight end had scored three touchdowns in a game since Billy Joe Dupree in 1973.

Dak Prescott remains in the game with his third touchdown pass to Jarwin going for 39 yards. His other two touchdown passes were for 13 and 19 yards to Jarwin.

Prescott is 18-for-28 for 218 yards and three touchdowns.