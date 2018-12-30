Blake Jarwin scores twice as Cowboys lead Giants 14-7 at half

AP

Who needs Jason Witten to come out of retirement when you have Blake Jarwin?

The Cowboys backup tight end entered Week 17 with 20 career catches for 188 yards, all this season, and the team’s four tight ends had combined for only one score this season. That came from Geoff Swaim, who is on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

Jarwin has three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns today.

The Cowboys lead the Giants 14-7 at halftime.

With nothing on the line for the Cowboys, who are locked into the fourth seed as the NFC East champions, they are resting several starters. Left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and running back Ezekiel Elliott are inactive.

But Dak Prescott played the entire first half unlike two years ago when the Cowboys had everything locked up in Week 17. He played only 15 snaps in that meaningless game against the Eagles.

Prescott has completed 12 of 21 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Beasley has three catches for 44 yards.

The Giants got on the scoreboard with 15 seconds remaining in the half on a 21-yard pass from Eli Manning to Cody Latimer. Manning threw an interception in the end zone from the Dallas 6 on the Giants’ first drive of the day, with Chidobe Awuzie getting his first pick of the season and second of his career.

Manning has completed 11 of 19 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Giants rookie Saquon Barkley, who entered the game 236 yards behind Elliott in the rushing race, has only 31 yards on six carries.