Breshad Perriman scores against his old team

Getty Images

Browns head coach Gregg Williams said this week that he’s proud of the way that wide receiver Breshad Perriman has developed since coming to the team this season and he got another reason to smile on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after the Ravens jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Baker Mayfield found Perriman for a 28-yard touchdown. The extra point put Cleveland up 7-3 in a game Baltimore needs to win in order to guarantee themselves a playoff spot.

If they don’t get it, Perriman’s play will be a particular source of pain. He was a Ravens first-round pick in 2015 and never developed into a weapon over his three years in Baltimore.

It’s Perriman’s second touchdown catch since coming to Cleveland and the Browns also hit a big pass play to Antonio Callaway as they moved quickly to minimize the damage caused by Mayfield’s early interception. Mayfield now has a touchdown pass in all 13 games he’s started.