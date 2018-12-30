Buccaneers up 17-7 on Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons are winning the race to the bottom in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are winning the game.

The Bucs are up 17-7 at halftime of this classic, and if the score holds both teams will finish the season 6-10.

Jameis Winston‘s playing like his job is secure (and according to pregame reports, it is). He’s 15-of-23 for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons got a touchdown late in the half, with Matt Ryan hitting Julio Jones. But their offense has been an issue all year, and could lead to changes at the coordinator level this offseason.