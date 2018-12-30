Chargers up at halftime of a weird one against Broncos

AP

The Chargers aren’t exactly going into the playoffs with momentum, if that’s a thing that actually exists.

They’re up 7-3 at halftime over the Broncos, in an oddball game which has included five turnovers, so far.

Philip Rivers has been picked off twice, but they got a defensive touchdown when linebacker Kyle Emanuel recovered a Case Keenum fumble and took it back for a touchdown.

The margin might have been greater, had safety Jahleel Addae not lost his mind.

He picked off Keenum, but fumbled while trying to lateral to teammate Desmond King, giving the ball right back to the Broncos. The Broncos got a late field goal out of the deal and made it close, but with the Chiefs winning, the Chargers don’t have that much to play for.