Chiefs clinch top seed in AFC by handling Raiders

The Chiefs took care of business, and Patrick Mahomes might have taken care of a certain award.

The second-year quarterback led his team to an easy 35-3 win over the Raiders, moving them to 12-4 and securing home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

He finished the day wearing a cap on the sidelines, as Chad Henne finished up the fourth quarter after he threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

That gave him 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns for the season, and put him in rare company.

He’s the second quarterback in league history to throw for more than 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season, joining some guy named Peyton Manning who did it in 2013.

While the season Drew Brees completed for the Saints last week was impressive (breaking his own league record for completion percentage in a season, 74.4), the sheer volume of numbers for Mahomes could be enough to sway MVP voters.

Regardless, the Chiefs now have an extra week to get guys healthy (such as Eric Berry, who was inactive this week), and the luxury of playing all their games at home.

For the Raiders (4-12), there were few highlights other than the fact this year’s over, they’ll pick fourth in the 2019 NFL Draft, and they can concentrate on finding another place to play.