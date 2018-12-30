Chiefs open second half with another big play

AP

The Chiefs can take care of their own business without worrying about others.

And they’re doing it in the way they’re accustomed.

They opened up a 28-3 lead on the Raiders on their first possession of the second half, as they try to clinch home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes hit Demarcus Robinson for an 89-yard touchdown pass, their third touchdown of more than 50 yards on the day. Tyreek Hill‘s 67-yard reception was followed by a 54-yard interception return by Daniel Sorensen.

The only question now is how long the Chiefs leave starters in, as the Raiders aren’t showing many signs of competing.