Chiefs up 14-0 on Raiders after big plays

AP

The Chiefs are used to scoring points in a hurry. But not on defense.

They’re up 14-0 on the Raiders, thanks to a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Daniel Sorensen.

Their defense has been a limiting factor, and on a day without Eric Berry (inactive after apparently aggravating his heel injury in Seattle), they needed someone to step up.

Their first score was more traditional, as Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown on their first possession.

The Chiefs can clinch home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs with a win.