Cody Core leaves with injury as Bengals and Steelers remain scoreless

Getty Images

The Bengals opened Sunday without wide receivers Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green and they lost another one before the first quarter was over.

Cody Core went down hard on his left arm while trying for a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel and remained down for a while as medical personnel worked on him. He ultimately got up with a large sling on his elbow and went with trainers to the locker room.

Core’s injury is the most notable development of the game thus far. Both teams punted twice before time ran out on the first quarter with the Steelers driving the ball in their own territory.

The Steelers are without a wide receiver of their own in Antonio Brown and Ben Roethisberger is 6-of-7 for 36 yards so far.