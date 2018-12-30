Colts take early lead over Titans

AP

The Colts have had to overcome adversity all season.

Their first series in a win-or-else game against the Titans didn’t figure to be different.

With star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton hobbling to the sidelines at one point, the Colts have nevertheless taken an early 7-0 lead over the Titans with the final playoff spot on the line.

Hilton has been bothered by a number of injuries this year, lately an ankle. And he hobbled off the field after an 18-yard catch in what appeared to be considerable pain.

Later in the drive, Andrew Luck hit Dontrelle Inman for the score, part of a solid start for the Colts quarterback. He’s 7-of-8 for 87 yards so far.