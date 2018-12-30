Colts up 14-0, thanks to Andrew Luck’s hot start

AP

A win tonight means the Colts will continue the season on the road.

But the way their offense has traveled, that’s a chance they’ll welcome.

The Colts are up 14-0 over the Titans in their win-and-in playoff game, making a trip to Houston for a wild card game next week looking like a good possibility.

Andrew Luck hit tight end Eric Ebron for the second touchdown, continuing a hot start.

Luck is 13-of-15 for 142 yards and two touchdowns, a nearly perfect start against a good Titans defense in their own building.

After opening the game with a 12-play, 92-yard drive, they followed that up with a 16-play, 90-yard march, the kind of sustained offense that’s supposed to be difficult this time of year.