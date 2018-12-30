Colts up 17-10, but Titans show some life

AP

Andrew Luck has proven himself human, and the Titans are keeping themselves alive.

The Colts are up 17-10 on the Titans in the winner-advances game, but the Titans have started forcing some mistakes from Luck after his pristine start.

Titans linebacker Jayon Brown almost single-handedly got his team out of a huge hole, and one of his teammates out of the doghouse.

Browns’ interception return for a touchdown cut the Colts lead to 14-7 and gave Tennessee its first sign of life. But after stopping the Colts on the next drive, Titans return man Adoree Jackson muffed the punt, which the Colts recovered in what would have at least been field goal range.

But instead of the Colts taking advantage deep in Titans territory, Brown stripped the ball away from Colts running back Marlon Mack for a third turnover in a two-minute span. Luck also threw one off the hands of Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan, which should have been a pick.

Not having quarterback Marcus Mariota limits what the Titans can do offensively — and their chances — but they’re still close, and a field goal before the break kept them within a possession.