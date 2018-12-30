Cordarrelle Patterson out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots lock down a bye in the first round of the playoffs and keep their hopes of drawing the top seed in the AFC alive with a win over the Jets on Sunday, but they’ll have to do it without Cordarrelle Patterson.

The wide receiver/running back/kick returner was listed as questionable on Friday because of a knee injury and was on the inactive list the team submitted 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Patterson has been a useful piece for the Patriots offense in his first season in New England. He’s caught 21 passes for 247 yards, run 42 times for 228 yards and averaged 28.8 yards per kickoff return while scoring five touchdowns overall.

Tight end Dwayne Allen, tackle LaAdrian Waddle and linebacker Brandon King are in the lineup after joining Patterson in the questionable category.