Cowboys win on two-point conversion with 1:12 left

AP

The Cowboys played to win, and they did.

Dak Prescott played the entire game, throwing a touchdown to Cole Beasley with 1:12 remaining and then converted the two-point try with a pass to Michael Gallup. It gave the Cowboys a 36-35 victory over the Giants.

It gave the Cowboys a 10-6 record but did nothing for their playoff seeding. The NFC East champions entered the day locked into the fourth seed, which is why left tackle Tyron Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin were inactive Sunday.

Prescott, though, went the distance. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the scores went to tight end Blake Jarwin, who entered the day without any touchdowns in his career.

The last was a 32-yarder to Cole Beasley on fourth-and-15. Officials initially ruled Beasley’s catch incomplete, but replay overturned it as Beasley’s knee clearly landed in bounds before his elbow touchdown out of bounds.

Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods nearly cost his team the victory with a taunting penalty on the celebration, forcing Dallas to kickoff from the 20. Cody Latimer returned it 34 yards to the Giants 48.

But Eli Manning threw four incompletions, ending the Giants’ comeback hopes.

Manning went 24-of-41 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Saquon Barkley had 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, giving Elliott the rushing title. He entered 236 yards behind Elliott.

Elliott now has won two rushing titles in three seasons and has led the league in rushing yards per game all three of his seasons.

The Cowboys, who started 3-5, won seven of their final eight games and will host a wild-card game next weekend.