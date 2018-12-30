Cowboys win on two-point conversion with 1:12 left

Posted by Charean Williams on December 30, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
AP

The Cowboys played to win, and they did.

Dak Prescott played the entire game, throwing a touchdown to Cole Beasley with 1:12 remaining and then converted the two-point try with a pass to Michael Gallup. It gave the Cowboys a 36-35 victory over the Giants.

It gave the Cowboys a 10-6 record but did nothing for their playoff seeding. The NFC East champions entered the day locked into the fourth seed, which is why left tackle Tyron Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin were inactive Sunday.

Prescott, though, went the distance. He completed 27 of 44 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Three of the scores went to tight end Blake Jarwin, who entered the day without any touchdowns in his career.

The last was a 32-yarder to Cole Beasley on fourth-and-15. Officials initially ruled Beasley’s catch incomplete, but replay overturned it as Beasley’s knee clearly landed in bounds before his elbow touchdown out of bounds.

Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods nearly cost his team the victory with a taunting penalty on the celebration, forcing Dallas to kickoff from the 20. Cody Latimer returned it 34 yards to the Giants 48.

But Eli Manning threw four incompletions, ending the Giants’ comeback hopes.

Manning went 24-of-41 for 301 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Saquon Barkley had 109 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, giving Elliott the rushing title. He entered 236 yards behind Elliott.

Elliott now has won two rushing titles in three seasons and has led the league in rushing yards per game all three of his seasons.

The Cowboys, who started 3-5, won seven of their final eight games and will host a wild-card game next weekend.

27 responses to “Cowboys win on two-point conversion with 1:12 left

  1. Prescott ………

    You can call him Yak, lack, sack, jack, back, and ANYTHING else that rimes with Dak, but one thing you have to do is tell The Truth, 3 years in the nfl, and so far….. Rookie Of The Year, and 2 TIME Division Champions! Playoff TWICE in 3 years! He Owns the Eagles, call him what you want, but you have to call him a Winner!

    Did you see the Giants game? …. did you see Yak Zach Jack Sack Rack Back Lack … or whatever other hater name you have for him?
    Oh SNAP, this must scare the haters and fake fans, The Truth is what us TRUE fans thought all along…..
    ….”but but but”, you will be “one and done” …. we shall see, after all you experts predicted 4-12 or at best 8-8.

    Cowboys going into the PLAYOFFS with Much Confidence and a winning streak! HOW YOU LIKE DAK NOW!

  5. Cowboys vs bears will be the nfc championship game. Dak Prescott is clutch. Great running game. Great defense and shutdown the run. Same with the bears. Great defense and a very good qb and run game. Cowboys and bears are the best complete teams in the nfl. Nobody wants to play against the bears or Cowboys defense. They will shut you down and control the clock and the score. Haters don’t want to hear the truth.

  6. Dak is just simply clutch in the highest pressure situations late in the games. As a young qb, he has some work to do to get up to the level of some of the better qbs that have played, however, no one can deny he has the intangibles and work ethic to get there. Clearly evidenced by his approach to and performance in an otherwise meaningless game.

  7. Can’t stand the out of state bandwagon Cowboys fans. No ties to Texas whatsoever and you get on here and talk crap. You’re the reason so many other fanbases can’t stand us

  11. This Win Just SPARKED the ENTIRE TEAM! Talk about questions on offense going into a game….. talk about how the defense must win it for you…. talk about how this team CANT come back after falling behind …… Can you imagine the CONFIDENCE this brings to EVERYONE but ESPECIALLY the Defense? And how this team Looks up to Dak!
    This Defense will be INSPIRED as the Entire team will be! EPIC PERFORMANCE BY DAKOTA PRESCOTT!

  13. “One and done. Truth hurts. Last playoff win was when ??? It’s been so lone I can’t remember.”
    _____________

    That would be 2014. Which is meaningless now much like Phillys only SB from last season. Take a seat the Eagles ain’t due for another SB for 57 more years

  14. jam11163 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    One and done. Truth hurts. Last playoff win was when ??? It’s been so lone I can’t remember.

    NOT SURE THAT YOU KNOW FOOTBALL MUCH? LAST PLAYOFF WIN MEANS NOTHING. (BUT IT WAS 2014). EAGLES HAVENT WON A SUPER BOWL IN 57 YEARS …. WHAT DID THAT HAVE TO DO WITH LAST YEAR?

  17. starenvy says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Can’t stand the out of state bandwagon Cowboys fans. No ties to Texas whatsoever and you get on here and talk crap. You’re the reason so many other fanbases can’t stand us

    I’m a Cowboys fan from New York and quite honestly all you fans from Texas embarrass me. “We” have by far the worst home crowd advantage in the game. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for being so passive. You’re sure louder on the keyboard than in the stands.

  18. jam11163 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 4:53 pm
    Come on man. You just had your hands full with the Giants… lol. You beat no one in years

    Well actually it was half the cowboys starting team had their hands full with a giant team that was playing for meaning in their misbegotten existence… and still won that “meaningless” game.

  19. “Come on man. You just had your hands full with the Giants… lol. You beat no one in years.”
    __________

    You mean the same Giants that Philly barely beat 25-22?….lol

  22. I’m a Cowboys fan from New York and quite honestly all you fans from Texas embarrass me. “We” have by far the worst home crowd advantage in the game. You should all be ashamed of yourselves for being so passive. You’re sure louder on the keyboard than in the stands.

    You should be embarrassed that you live in NY and don’t follow your local team. You’ve probably never even been to the stadium so you have no idea how loud it is or isn’t.

  23. “You should be embarrassed that you live in NY and don’t follow your local team. You’ve probably never even been to the stadium so you have no idea how loud it is or isn’t“

    Ughhhh what? Are we really killing people over where they live relative to which team they root for? I think a new low is achieved…

  25. To all you “one and done” expert analysts: You had the Cowboys finishing anywhere from 3-13 to 5-11. You couldn’t have been much more off. Third division title in the last 5 years. Please, keep commenting, but…don’t quit your day jobs.

  26. Jerry wasn’t very animated up in that owner’s booth. When the Cowboys scored the TD then the winning 2-pointer he just stared at the little TV (I guess that’s what it was) and didn’t high 5 anyone or jump up and down or bellow. Not to make fun of him; I thought it was just unusual behavior.

  27. Sorry, but you’re not playing to win when the best RB in the NFL is a healthy scratch.

    And FWIW, I don’t care who can’t stand Cowboys fans. I don’t care about fake fans from Texas and I sure don’t care about Cowboys fans from New York. You should be embarrassed for being from New York.

