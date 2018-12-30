D.J. Swearinger will be inactive in his Cardinals return

Getty Images

The Cardinals pounced on safety D.J. Swearinger, after Washington released him. But the plans for Swearinger don’t entail using him on Sunday against Seattle.

Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports that Swearinger will be inactive for the Week 17 game against the Seahawks.

The decision not to play Swearinger underscores the reality that the move was more about 2019 than 2018, giving the Cardinals dibs on Swearinger for the balance of his contract, which pays a base salary of $4.25 million next year, with another $250,000 available in per-game roster bonuses.

The fact that the Cardinals claimed Swearinger’s contract with 2019 in mind also underscores Washington’s blunder in abruptly dumping him during the week. If Washington had simply deactivated Swearinger for Week 17, Washington could have tried to trade him for something/anything.

Instead, Washington will get nothing, other than the short-term satisfaction that comes from firing someone who dared to say things that others wouldn’t about a franchise that has lost its way and seems unwilling to try to find it.