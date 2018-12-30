Dak Prescott touchdown pass gives Dallas 7-0 lead

The Cowboys are playing without left tackle Tyron Smith, right guard Zack Martin and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But they still have Dak Prescott.
Prescott, who played 15 snaps in a meaningless game in 2016, remains in the game in the second quarter.
He has staked the Cowboys to a 7-0 lead, throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin. It’s only the second touchdown pass a Cowboys tight end has caught this season.
The Cowboys had another chance to score. They got as close as the New York 15 before having to settle for a 34-yard field goal try by Brett Maher. His kick was wide right.
Maher is 6-of-8 from 30-39 this season, 7-of-11 from 40-49 and 6-of-7 from 50-plus.
The Giants’ only scoring opportunity ended with an interception.
The Giants reached the Dallas 6, where on third-and-4, Eli Manning‘s pass intended for Sterling Shepard was picked by Chidobe Awuzie in the end zone.