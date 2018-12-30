Davante Adams won’t set any Packers records on Sunday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Davante Adams said during the week that he expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Lions despite a knee injury, but that’s not how things played out.

Adams is inactive and that means Sterling Sharpe will hold onto the team record for receptions in a season for at least one more year. Adams had 111 catches through the first 15 games of the season, which left him one behind Sharpe on the team’s leaderboard.

Adams was also within reach of the team’s single-season receiving yards record. He’ll remain 133 yards behind Jordy Nelson‘s franchise record 1,519 yards, however.

Equanimeous St. Brown is also missing from the receiver group for Green Bay. Randall Cobb, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore, Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard are active on Sunday.