Deshaun Watson finally gets in end zone, Texans up 10-3

The Texans gave up three points after fumbling a punt at their own 10. They got a touchdown off a Jaguars fumbled punt.

Jacksonville is the only team in the NFL with a turnover in every game.

Dede Westbrook muffed a punt at the Houston 49 that Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham recovered. Four plays and 51 yards later, the Texans were in the end zone.

Deshaun Watson, who was kept out of the end zone on three runs from the Jacksonville 5 earlier, ran it in from the 5-yard line on second down. It has the Texans holding onto a 10-3 lead.

The Jaguars have 12 plays, 19 yards and no first downs. They are 0-for-4 on third down.

Blake Bortles is 3-for-5 for 10 yards. He also has two rushes for 7 yards, which leads the Jaguars in rushing thus far.

Watson is 7-of-8 for 54 yards and has run for 32 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Lamar Miller has two carries for 13 yards.

Watson, though, has taken two sacks today to go with the 56 he had taken in the first 15 games. He is only the 10th player since 1960 to take 58 sacks or more in a season.