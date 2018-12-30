Dirk Koetter doesn’t seem particularly confident

Getty Images

There hasn’t been an official announcement in Tampa.

But it sounds like someone knows one is coming.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, it seems Dirk Koetter might be resigned to his fate.

Koetter said after Sunday’s loss there was an 11 a.m. meeting with players Monday to wrap up the season.

“Maybe I will be there,” Koetter said.

The Bucs loss to the Falcons made them 5-11 for the second straight year, and Koetter is 19-29 in three seasons. It’s widely assumed he’s not coming back, though reports suggest that Jameis Winston‘s job is safe.