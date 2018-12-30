Dolphins score two quick TDs to tie Bills before halftime

AP

The Bills controlled the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they weren’t able to put the game out of reach.

Ryan Tannehill caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Kenny Stills to cap a 51-yard scoring drive in the second quarter and safety Reshad Jones returned an interception 29 yards for a touchdown two plays later to make the score 14-14 with 39 seconds to go in the half. The Bills took a knee after the ensuing kickoff, so that will still be the score when the game resumes.

Tannehill started his college career as a receiver and the early part of Sunday’s game might have led some to quip that he’d be better off at that spot. He was intercepted to end each of the first two possessions of what might be his final game with the Dolphins.

The Bills scored their second touchdown after Tannehill’s first interception, but Steven Hauschka missed a field goal after the second and the offense has stalled since that point. That second pick was by cornerback Tre'Davious White, who later left the game for a head injury evaluation.

Dolphins corner Torry McTyer left the game for the same reason after being wiped out by a Logan Thomas block on a long Chris Ivory catch. The Dolphins opened the day without Xavien Howard, so they are short on corners heading into the second half.